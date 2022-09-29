Joan C. Plopper
April 24, 1935 - Sept. 22, 2022
After a faith-led journey through life, Joan C. Plopper (nee Harry) was welcomed into the loving arms of God on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Joan was born in Fond du Lac on April 24, 1935, to loving parents Arthur and Mary Harry. As a young woman, Joan was a caring friend and compassionate sister. She turned that propensity for care giving into her career and graduated as a registered nurse from the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing in 1956.
Later in 1956, Joan married Richard (Dick) Plopper, also from Fond du Lac, who she met at Division Street Methodist Church during a visit home. They relocated to Waukesha in 1960, where they raised their family. Joan worked in clinical nursing for many years and most enjoyed her time in pediatrics. She touched the lives of many while working for Waukesha Country Headstart for 14 years; starting as the health coordinator, and retiring in 1981 as the associate director.
Beyond her dedicated work as a nurse, Joan tended to a beautiful garden and lifted her clear soprano voice as a member of the church choir. Her voice now joins the choir of angels.
Joan’s never-failing ability to love was reflected in all she accomplished and was felt by all she met. Her kindness, warmth, and grace have been an inspiration to her family and will continue to guide them.
She will be remembered by her children, Carol Martell, Karen Kau (Ron) and Shari Villa (Rob); grandchildren, Calin Hunter (Tom), Amanda Kau, Mason Cannon (Chelsea), Makenna Cannon, Julia Wachuta, Braeden Cannon (Jordan), Alayna Villa; great-grandson, Wells Cannon; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard B. Plopper; her parents, Arthur L. and Mary L. Harry; and her sister Barbara J. Harry.
Joan’s family extends a special thank you to the nurses at AngelsGrace Hospice for the dignified and compassionate care they provided Joan in her final days.
A memorial service will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, on Friday, October 7. Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed immediately by the memorial service at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Joan’s name can be sent to Wisconsin United Methodist Church Foundation, 750 Windsor St., Suite 305, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.