Joan Gleaser
Joan Gleaser, age 80, passed away peacefully November 4, 2022.
Loving Mother of Sheri (Leroy) Hundley, Carla (Mark) Runyan and Stacy Dean.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Judy, and grandson Cory Hundley. She is the beloved grandma of Kristan (Brian) Parent, Nadine (Matthew) Berglund, Ashley (Adam) Westcott, Shawn Schnabl (Morgan), Dana Schnabl, DJ Dean and Samantha (Brent) Koeller. She is the dear sister of brothers Gary (Elaine) Paige and Charles Jr. (Lynne) Paige. Joan was loved and will be missed and remembered by her 11 great-grandchildren and other friends.
