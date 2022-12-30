WAUKESHA
Joan L. MacGregor
April 30, 1934 - Dec. 28, 2022
Joan L. MacGregor of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. She was born in Chicago on April 30, 1934, the only child of William and Anita (nee Kerrigan) Lamberty.
Joan was a graduate of the University of Illinois and Northwestern University, where she earned her master’s degree. She and her husband, John, were stationed around the world with his Navy career, which ultimately brought them to Waukesha. She taught music, choir and band at Catholic Memorial High School for 25 years, where she loved ALL her students and was known as “CMH Mom.” Joan was a longtime member of the Waukesha Service Club and Catholic Community of Waukesha, where she enjoyed being part of the Catholic Study Club. Joan loved to golf and spend time with many of her golfing buddies. She will always be remembered for her love for her family and friends and for her spunky, sassy nature.
She will be sadly missed by her loving children, John (Sherry) MacGregor of Waukesha, Julie MacGregor of Danville, Ind., Mary Jo (James Clark) MacGregor of Weatherford, Texas, and Bill (Peggy) MacGregor of Waukesha; her cherished grandchildren, Emily Hall, Jennifer (Nate) Poths, Thomas John “TJ” (fiancee Brianna Nelson) MacGregor, Ryan MacGregor and Sarah (Preston) Hall; and great-grandson Quentin MacGregor Poths. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, John, on September 12, 2005.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass. A luncheon and celebration of life will follow. Entombment will take place on Tuesday, January 3, at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan’s name are appreciated to Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha Catholic or the Waukesha Service Club.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.