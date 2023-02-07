Joan M. Neuser
July 12, 1937 - Jan. 29, 2023
Joan M. Neuser, 85, formerly of Greenfield, passed away peacefully under the loving care of Sharon Reynolds and Promedica Hospice.
Joan Marie Neuser was born on July 12, 1937, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Arthur and Marian (Larson) Neuser and was a graduate of Eau Claire High School. She also was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she received a bachelor’s degree.
After her education she taught and coached at Pewaukee High School her entire career until retirement. Joan mentored and touched the lives of many students.
She is survived by a sister, Karen (Kasey) Benson, Eau Claire; a sister-in-law Linda Neuser, Chandler, Ariz.; a nephew Kirk Bensonof, Minneapolis, Minn.; and cousins, Jane (Paul) Brinkman Dressel and Steven Loken.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, David Neuser; her twin sister, Jean Ann Neuser; and longtime partner, Patricia Gorzalski.
A graveside service will be held at Holden Cemetery in Colfax, where she will be laid to rest by her parents and twin sister, at a later date.
Rembs Funeral Home, 715-387-1242, is serving the family. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com.