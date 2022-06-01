Joan Marie Fumall
Joan Marie Fumall, age 84, passed away on November 6, 2021, at Oak Park Heights Senior Living in Minnesota. She was born on December 12, 1936, to Everett and Mildred Hollenbeck. Joan’s hometown was Johnstown, N.Y., where she graduated from high school in 1956.
After high school, Joan went to the National School of Aeronautics in Kansas City, Mo. Joan moved to Waukesha with a school friend after graduation. While working at the First National Bank in Waukesha, she met Ronald Fumall. Joan and Ronald were married on February 20, 1960, at the First Congregational Church in Waukesha. They were married for 60 years and lived on Brandybrook Road in Genesee for 44 years.
Joan enjoyed time with her family, music/singing, and volunteering with school, scouts and church. She was a member of Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Dousman.
Joan will be lovingly remembered by her son Andrew (Tammy), daughter Deborah (Patrick) McClernon, and grandchildren Kaitlin and Kyle McClernon. Joan also leaves behind her sisters-in-law Carolyn (Richard) Huttner and Lorna Bell as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ronald, grandson Sean McClernon, and brother and sister-in-law Robert (Vee) Hollenbeck.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 11, at Thelen Funeral Services in North Prairie. Visitation will be at 2:30 p.m., service at 3:30 p.m., followed by a luncheon at 4 p.m.
Memorial donations can be sent to the Waukesha Food Pantry.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family. For those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.