WISCONSIN RAPIDS
Joan Steinert
Nov. 1, 1943 — April 4, 2022
Joan Steinert, 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin (Town of Saratoga), passed away on April 4, 2022, at her residence.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Joan was born on November 1, 1943, to John and Vivian (Johnson) Hospodar in Illinois. She married Dennis Homme in Evansville, Minn., in 1962 and they had two sons, David and Knute. Dennis passed away on January 6, 1966. Joan married Lloyd Steinert in Evansville, Minn., in 1967 and they had a daughter, Dana. The marriage ended in divorce.
Joan loved her family — especially her grandchildren, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters baseball games, gardening, meat raffles, shopping, her friends, keeping her house clean, and nature. She had a zest for life and was a strong and independent woman. Joan never backed down from a challenge.
Joan is survived by her children, David and Cindy of Pewaukee, Knute (Dan) and Kerry of Amherst, Dana and Sir Winston (grand-doggy) of Newport, R.I.; grandchildren Kyle of Milwaukee, Alexandria of Madison, Chanse of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Allison of Chicago, Ill., Katelyn of Madison, and Abby of Pewaukee; brother Bob (Sharon); and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Homme; her parents, John and Vivian Hospodar; and brother John Hospodar Jr.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice staff Spencer, and Kari, CNA – Leighanne; all of her friends who brought her joy throughout the years; her best friend Vickie; long-time friend Janice Thomas; and special friend and cosmetologist Carol Schroeder.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.