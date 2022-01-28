WAUKESHA
Joanie L. Manthey (nee Freeman)
March 7, 1926 - Jan. 25, 2022
Joanie L. Manthey (nee Freeman) of Waukesha, age 95, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2022. She was born in Janesville on March 7, 1926, the daughter of the late St. Clair and Lenore (nee Butler) Freeman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, on April 20, 1987; her sisters Betty White and Shirley (Bud) Leslein; and her brother Dale (Faye) Freeman.
Joanie is survived by her daughter Gloria (Leo) Baldeschwiler and son Jim Manthey.
Joanie was active with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Waukesha Eagles Club Post #453. She also enjoyed playing bingo whenever she could.
No services will be held at this time. If desired, in lieu of flowers memorials to The American Cancer Society appreciated.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.