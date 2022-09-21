Joann Marie Madlung Seevers Wolfgram
Sept. 13, 1935 - Sept. 18, 2022
Joann Marie Madlung Seevers Wolfgram, age 87, went to meet Jesus on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
She was born September 13, 1935, to Erich and Alma (Dorn) Madlung in Milwaukee. Following her birth, she was baptized into God’s family at St. John's Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa, on September 29, 1935.
Joann attended Underwood Elementary in Milwaukee. On May 1, 1949, she was confirmed at Apostles of Christ Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa. She continued her education and graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1953, where she met her life-long “Club” friends.
She met and married the love of her life, Marvin Seevers, on June 18, 1955, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa. Their life was active as they raised four daughters. Sadly, Marvin passed away May 27, 1981.
She then married James H. Wolfgram on May 3, 1992, at Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha. She lovingly spent her days with him by her side, until he passed away on November 5, 2007.
Joann was an active member of Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in Waukesha and St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She was employed over the years as an executive secretary at Envirex, Allis-Chalmers Corporation and Waukesha County Probate. Everyone knew she was the “go to” person for any family event or birthdate. She loved numbers, paperwork, reading, cooking, Hallmark movies and especially family. Her faith in the Lord was transparent to anyone she met.
She is survived by three of her daughters, Corrine Berry, Shelley (Marcus) Mack and Dawn (Virgil) Knoepke; son-in-law Gary (Gloria) Polfer; grandchildren Amy (Tony) Balza, Brian Polfer, Timothy (Amy) Knoepke, Sadie (Christopher) Ridgway, Daniel (Megan) Polfer, Joshua (Kara) Knoepke and Rachel Polfer; great-grandchildren Mack Balza, Crosby Ridgway, Harris Ridgway, Baby K and many fur babies; her sister-in-law Linda Madlung; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.
Joann was preceded in death by both of her husbands; oldest daughter Cynthia Polfer; brother Lyle Madlung; grandsons Ian Mack and Jonathan Polfer; and son-in-law Dwight Berry.
Family would like to thank Joann’s special caregiver, Deb Jensen.
Joann’s Christian funeral will be held at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3307 State St., Eau Claire, on Sunday, September 25, at 3 p.m., with visitation to begin at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3307 State St., Eau Claire, WI 54701; or Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.