WAUKESHA
JoAnn Osum
April 20, 1936 - Jan. 13, 2022
On the evening of January 13, 2022, at 6 p.m., JoAnn Osum passed away at the Aria Nursing Home in Waukesha at the age of 85.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary; husband, George, of 65 years; daughter Christi Larson; sister Pat; nephew Steve Desch; and nieces Joanne Guinaugh and Bobbi Desch.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on April 20, 1936, to Charles and Mary Hastings.
JoAnn is survived by sons Jeffrey Osum and Charles (Suzy) Osum; grandchildren Aryn Osum, Kevin (Sara) Osum, Alexis Larson, Grant Osum and Marie Osum; nieces Deborah (George) Duros and Mary Kay Baker; nephews Michael Desch, Patrick (Deneise) Desch and Jason (Noel) Joyce; niece Dana (Keith) Johnson; and great-grandchildren Kenedi De La Rosa, Miles Osum and Valerie Osum. Also loved by her extended family and many friends.
A celebration of JoAnn’s life will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, February 5, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 12 p.m.
Krause Funeral Home, 414-464-4640, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.