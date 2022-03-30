MUKWONAGO
Joanne B. Wielebski
Joanne B. Wielebski of Mukwonago passed away on March 25, 2022 at the age of 73.
Joanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Richard. She is the loving mother of Robin (Jason) Gallo, Jamie (Andrew) Schaub, Andrew (Lisa), and Lisa Wielebski; proud and loving 'Grammy' of Aubrey, Alex, Sydney, Hannah, and Carissa. She is further survived by her brother Robert (Sandy) Kopping, nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Saturday April 2, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Joanne will be laid to rest at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
Memorials in Joanne’s name to the St. Jude’s Children Research Fund would be deeply appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services, Mukwonago, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.