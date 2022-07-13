DERBY, KAN.
Joanne Carol Newbury
Dec. 26, 1943 - July 9, 2022
Joanne was born to Henry and Marion Steinhart on December 26, 1943, in Waukesha, and grew up in Genesee Depot.
She was married to Gerald Newbury on January 19, 1963. They lived most of the 58 years of their marriage together in Wisconsin and moved to North Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2000; then to Casa Grande, Arizona, in 2008; and finally to Derby, Kansas, in 2019 to be closer to family.
Joanne was preceded in death by both of her parents; her brother David Steinhart; and nephew Kevin Steinhart.
She was the proud mother of three sons, Michael and Becky Newbury (Milwaukee), Curt and Julie Newbury (Fort Atkinson) and Shad and Heather Newbury (Derby, Kan.). Together, she and Gerald had six grandchildren, Shane Newbury and Noel Newbury, Alyssa Dietz and Tyler Newbury, Madeline and Lily Newbury (twins). Joanne is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Jack and Finnigan Newbury, Myles Newbury and Evelyn Dietz.
Private services are yet to be determined at her gravesite in Wales.
Smith Family Mortuaries, 316-788-2828, is serving the family. Condolences and memories can be shared at smithfamilymortuaries.com.