Joanne Lee Fisher (nee Haht)
June 9, 1951 - Jan. 28, 2022
Joanne Lee Fisher (nee Haht) passed away on January 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. Joanne was born in Kenosha on June 9, 1951, and moved to the Milwaukee area as a child. She graduated from Brookfield Central High School. Soon after, she married Dennis and started her family. She moved from the Milwaukee area to Mukwonago where she raised her children and lived a beautiful life.
Jo was a family person. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. She was the most selfless of parents, giving all she could to care for and love her family. She also had a very special relationship with her siblings and was happy and proud to be the matriarch of her family.
She often showed her love through her passion of cooking. She always offered you a wonderful meal when you were at her home, always came to party with the most delicious snacks and everyone she knew looked forward to her annual delivery of her coveted Christmas cookies.
Jo had a fantastic sense of humor and was so fun to be goofy with. Even during her health issues over the past years she always kept everyone around her giggling and had a smile, perhaps a smirk, on her face.
Her determination and resilience throughout her heart troubles kept doctors and family alike in awe. She joked that one day the brilliant doctors and scientists at the University of Wisconsin would write a book about her Ñ and her doctors agreed.
She loved to have fun with her grandchildren. Her family recently discovered a perfect place to spend their time together - they found a lakehouse up north. They have spent the past few years at this wonderful getaway - fishing, swimming, boating and laughing together. She always looked forward to the time there with her entire family, but mostly she looked forward to watching the happiness of her grandchildren while spending time at the lake.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Dennis; her son Erik; daughter Nichole (Mark) Pietila; son Scott (Dulce); grandchildren Seanna, Parker, Tessa, Thomas and Lacey; her brother Bill Haht; and sister Nancy (George) Hoglund.
She was preceded in death by her sister Lisa Kante; her parents, Delores and Henry Haht; and her parents-in-law Bernie and Harvey Fisher.
May her memory be forever eternal.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 25, from 10 a.m. until the brief service at 12 p.m. noon at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joanne’s name are appreciated to the American Heart Association, 1555 N. River Center Drive #211, Milwaukee, WI 53212.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory & Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.