PEWAUKEE
Joanne (Loew) Knecht
Joanne (Loew) Knecht of Pewaukee joined her beloved husband, Carlton, on July 18, 2023, at the age of 91. Joanne was a vivacious and personable woman who loved reading, socializing - especially while playing cards or other games with her friends at Kirkland Crossing - and traveling. She visited over 41 islands and countries. Among her favorite travels were the New Year celebrations in Bali, riding elephants in Thailand and camels in Egypt and fun with the monkeys in Gibraltar.
Joanne was a lifelong member of St John’s UCC in the village of Merton where she grew up. Whenever there was a church function, Joanne was there; from baking 22 schaum tortes for a ladies luncheon, organizing and cooking for spaghetti suppers, chicken dinners, collecting tickets at Breakfasts with Santa, attending Second Sunday Suppers, making sandwiches for the Guest House to working the church table at Community Night Out, she was there. A most memorable event was helping to organize the Mother-Daughter banquet where the men of St. John’s dressed up in comical outfits representing the latest spring dress fashions. (Imagine a dress with box springs dangling all over to represent a box-pleated dress.)
Activism for women’s rights was important to Joanne. She and her friend Carmen became the first women in the evening Lions Club of Waukesha. Joanne and another friend also went to rallies for birth control rights. After retirement she worked many events for RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) through the office for the aging, community-based human service agencies. She loved to meet new people.
She worked for many years as an administrative assistant and outside of work was a caregiver to many in her family. Unfortunately she lost both her mother and husband within six months of one another. Losing her husband after only eight years of marriage was a lifelong heartache.
Joanne was preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Hertha (Boelk) Loew; siblings William, Willard, Gertrude, Lucille and their spouses, plus two nieces and a nephew. She is survived by nephew Dr. James Yanna (wife, Lynn); great-nephew Brandon (wife, Amber); great-niece Kelsey and great-great nieces Lennon and Lainey.
Memorial services are planned for Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Kirkland Crossings, 700 Quinlan Drive, Pewaukee, with a reception to follow. A memorial service is also planned for Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St John’s UCC, at the intersection of VV and KE in the village of Merton, with a luncheon to follow. Memorials can be sent to St. John’s UCC, P.O. Box 525, Merton, WI 53056.