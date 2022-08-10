MAYVILLE
Joanne M. Hayward
Feb. 5, 1937 - Aug. 7, 2022
Joanne M. Hayward, 85, of Mayville, was welcomed by her savior in heaven on August 7, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.
Funeral services for Joanne will take place at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville on Thursday, August 11, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Mark J. Cutler and the Rev. Joshua Frazee officiating. Visitation will be at church from 10-11 a.m. Family burial to take place at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
Joanne was born the daughter of Harland and Magdalen (Schwandt) Hintz on February 5, 1937, in Horicon. She was united in marriage to Paul Hayward on July 20, 1963, in Waukesha. Joanne was a faithful member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville.
Joanne worked for over 20 years at We Energies as an assistant dispatcher. She was a member of church choirs and also the Ladies Aid. Joanne loved to get together with friends for their card club. It seemed that the cards were just an excuse to get together to chit chat and snack. She also enjoyed her Red Hat Society and took great pride in getting dressed up. Joanne had a love for lighthouses and their beauty.
Joanne is survived by her children Carrie (Mark) Metzger of Hartford, Lisa (Pat) Beaver of Oconomowoc and Art (Michelle) Hayward of Kingwood, Texas; grandchildren Maureen (special friend Trevor Mundt), Paul Metzger, Rachel Beaver, Robert (Samantha) Beaver and Isabella Hayward; and a brother, Tom (Lynn) Hintz of Tennessee. Joanne is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; granddaughter, Christine Metzger; and her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Curtis Peters.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation and thanks to Prairie Ridge Assisted Living and Generations Hospice for all the love and care they provided to Joanne.
Memorials may be directed to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville or the Disabled American Veterans Association.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Visit online at www.koepsellfh.com.