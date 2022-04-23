WAUKESHA
Jodi Ann Hanna
Sept. 3, 1963 — April 12, 2022
Jodi Ann Hanna (nee Naukkari) Jodi of Waukesha passed away on April 12, 2022, at the age of 59. She was a dedicated banker for the last 40 years. Jodi enjoyed spending time with family (mostly all the dogs in the family), and any chance at volunteering. It was Jodi’s passion to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. It warmed her heart as much as it did those she helped.
She is survived by her long-time friend Matt Flickinger. Loving mom of Ashley (Jake) Konkol; daughter of Kathryn “Kathy” Naukkari; and sister of James (Cathy) Naukkari.
She will be greatly missed by her nephew Jared and three nieces Amanda, Alison, Hanah.
She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Robert Naukkari.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local animal shelter would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call (262) 549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.