Jody R. Hansen “Grandma Noodles”
Jody R. Hansen (“Grandma Noodles”) was raised in Waukesha, and passed away on July 25, 2023, at the age of 69. Jody is survived by her mother, Geraldine Hansen; her three children: Tony (Mary Grace) Hughes, Mitzi (Andy) Cozad and Samantha (Dan) Klinko; her five grandkids: Ethan, Caleb, Hannah, Elizabeth Grace, and Kinsley; along with may other family and friends.
Her family will be holding a celebration of her life to include sharing stories of her tenacious spunk and determined nature, that was the exterior of a big heart. Jody was a devout Catholic and prayed the holy rosary every day. She will be cremated, as she wished.
“Prost,” as Jody would often say when sharing a drink with you.
She will be missed so, so much.
A remembrance Mass will be held September 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament, 3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee, WI 53215.