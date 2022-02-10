Joe Caracci
March 16, 1931 - Feb. 7, 2022
Joe Caracci (Uncle Joe) died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
He leaves behind his nephew Larry Caracci in Waukesha and numerous nieces and nephews spread all over.
This last year he enjoyed living in Oak Hill Terrace, a wonderful assisted living facility. They took wonderful care of him!
Per his wishes, there will be no service.
Brighton Hospice took loving care of him in his last days. Any gifts, please direct to Brighton Hospice,
300 N. Executive Drive, Suite 110, Brookfield, WI 53005.
REST IN PEACE Uncle Joe!