WAUKESHA
Joe K. Vissers
Dec. 10, 1987 - Sept. 20, 2022
Joe K. Vissers of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the age of 34. He was born in Waukesha on December 10, 1987, the son of John and Bonnie (Pease) Vissers.
Joe was an enthusiastic, loving, authentic guy with a keen sense of humor. He loved a good debate and was extremely passionate about his beliefs. He was a friend to so many, because of his big heart. Joe loved kids more than anything else in life, always spending time with his nephew, niece, godchildren and friend’s kids; and they sure loved 'Uncle Joe Joe.' He was intelligent, did well in school and worked hard. He was as strong as a bull. Joe also loved music, basketball, nature and reading. His laugh and love will be forever remembered.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Bonnie (Pease) Evert; his father, John Vissers; sister Jaclyn Chelstowski; half-sister Carrie Cesar; nephew Theodore Chelstowski; niece Marlayna Blankman; grandmother Lois Pease; and aunts and uncles, Terri (William) Jones, Jeff (Shari) Pease, William (Jan) Pease, Scott (Carol) Pease, Mary (Mike) Cull and Bonnie (Don) Camplin. He is further survived by his best friends, Kendra Wieland and Robert Maye, godchildren, many cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Pease; paternal grandparents, Norbert and Rose Vissers; uncles, Gary Pease and Hank Vissers; and half-brother John Vissers.
Visitation will take place on Monday, September 26, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
