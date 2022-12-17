WAUKESHA
Johanna K. Zink
Johanna K. Zink (nee Schwenk) of Waukesha passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022, with family at her side at Angels-Grace Hospice at age 93.
She is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter, Dena (Bob) LeMere; daughter-in-law, Michele Zink; grandchildren Sara (Eric) Vanden-Heuvel, Jonathon Holsclaw, Betsy (Rich) Cull, Michael Zink, and Stephanie Zink; step-grandchildren Michael LeMere and Carrie LeMere. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar, in 1985 and her son Steve in 2015.
Services will be held in January 2023 and be announced in a future edition and on the funeral home website.
