WAUKESHA/PASADENA, CALIF.
John A. Gresch Sr.
June 28, 1927 - July 22, 2023
John A. Gresch Sr., a longtime Waukesha resident, was born to eternal life on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the age of 96. He resided in Pasadena, CA, for the past 8 years close to many family members. He was born in Chicago, IL, on June 28, 1927, the son of John H. and Hedwig (nee Morz) Gresch. John proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII. On July 19, 1952, he married his beloved wife Marceile J. (nee Sander) Gresch in Fond du Lac and they celebrated 62 years of happiness until her passing on December 8, 2014. He had a successful career as a mechanical engineer for Teledyne Wisconsin Motors for 36 years. John was a member of the Waukesha Serra Club, Disabled American Veterans, the Society of Auto Engineers, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Engine Manufacturers Association, and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church. John was a member of the St. Mary’s School Board, committee member of Boy Scout Troop 59 at St. Mary’s and a leader in Junior Achievement. As an alum, he was an avid Marquette basketball fan and looked forward to their season and especially “March Madness.” John loved traveling extensively, especially with his wife and family.
He will be lovingly missed by his children, John (Susann) Gresch Jr. of Tujunga, CA, Michael (Dale Rose) Gresch of Encino, CA, and his four grandchildren Stephen, William and Dylan Gresch, and Jesse Nicely. He is further survived by his sister, Joan Pospiech of Grayslake, IL. John was preceded in death by his son Paul (Maureen Hahn) Gresch of Jupiter, FL, as well as five sisters one brother.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 9:30 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Waukesha Catholic, 221 S. Hartwell Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186, to St. Mary Catholic Church or Catholic Memorial High School, 601 E. College Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
