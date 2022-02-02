WAUKESHA
John C. Relacion
John C. Relacion of Waukesha passed away on January 26, 2022, at age 59.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Jose and Dona L. (nee Reddick) Relacion; his brother, George N. Prietz III; his sister, Patricia (Amarjit) Bedi; and nephew Emmett Finnell.
John will be deeply missed by his sister Christina (Brett) Relacion-Finnell of Leominster, Mass. He also is survived by his niece and nephews, Meena and Ajay Bedi of Kenosha, and Christopher (Berenice Alvarez) McNamara of San Diego, Calif. He also will be remembered dearly by many friends.
John was a graduate of Wauwatosa West High School. He studied history at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He was an expert in the Civil War and WWII eras and went on to a successful career in vintage book sales. John loved his Wisconsin sports teams, golfing and travel.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a virtual memorial service will be hosted later. The family greatly thanks you for your love and well-wishes.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations in John’s memory to support Hebron Housing Services’ Siena House and James Place, two organizations in Waukesha committed to serving those facing homelessness.
