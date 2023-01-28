SUSSEX
John Charles Waldron
Oct. 9, 1934 — Jan. 23, 2023
John Charles Waldron, age 88, father, son, brother and a man of God, was called home to be with the Lord Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home in Sussex.
John was born October 9, 1934, in Milwaukee, to the late Frank and Louise (nee Beyer) Waldron. He married Elizabeth (Voeltz) Waldron on January 5, 1957. Their marriage of over 66 years was an inspiration to their family and friends. John is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and children Michael Waldron, Nancy Waldron-Brook, Tina (Scott) Weiss, Joseph (Jane) Waldron, Angela Waldron and John Waldron. Grandchildren Erin Grossi, Sam Weiss, Natasha Waldron, Matthew Weiss, Emily Dalske, Audrey Waldron and Andrew Waldron, and great-grandchildren include Max and Alice Grossi, along with Edin Kinnaman.
