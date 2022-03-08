John Curran
John Curran entered into eternal life on February 22, 2022, at age 89.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jennie Curran; his twin sister, June Ottelien; sister Margaret DeNoyer; and brother Robert Curran.
Loving husband and best friend of Kathryn "Kitty" (nee Burke). Devoted father of Patrick (Justyna) Curran and Gregory Curran. Proud grandpa of Alec and Ryan. Dear brother of Gwen Montaba and Mary Jane Montaba. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, March 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the FOOD Pantry Serving Waukesha County.
Krause Funeral Homes and Cremation Service of Brookfield, 262-432-8300, is serving the family Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.