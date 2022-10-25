WAUKESHA
John F. Woehlert Sr.
Nov. 13, 1939 — Oct. 20, 2022
John F. Woehlert Sr. passed peacefully on October 20, 2022 in Waukesha. He was born on November 13, 1939, to Adolph Carl John and Evelyn (nee Welsch) Woehlert. John was a bread salesman for the Gardner Baking Company. He was an avid gardner and was a member of the Waukesha Eagles Club. He was a social person, enjoying the camaraderie and friends he made at his apartment building, where he lived for 30 years. He loved puzzles and going out to eat.
He is survived by his four children, John Woehlert Jr., Pam (Manuel) Gonzales, Charles (Rizalina) Woehlert, Jeff (Margaret) Woehlert. He is further survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation and memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll Street, Waukesha, WI 53186 from 12:00 (noon) until the 1:00 p.m. memorial service.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-5474035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.