MUKWONAGO
John G. Hassi
John G. Hassi of Mukwonago was called home on April 9, 2023, at the age of 87.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Myrna Hassi (nee Cocking) of 45 years. Loving father of George (Vicki) Hassi, Julie Baumgartner, Teresa (James) Lohman and Michael (Jill) Hassi; stepfather of Lynn Buchholz, Diane Paull, Randy (Michelle) Paull, David (Tammy) Paull and Michael (Michelle) Paull; 22 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers David (Edwina) Hassi and Rick (Katie) Hassi, other relatives and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rose Hassi.
John was a machinist at Oil Gear for 40 years. He was a long-time member of the Jaycees. John served his community for many years in the Mukwonago Police Reserve and volunteered his time every summer at Camp Timber-lee Christian Camp. His mission trips to Austria and Slovakia gave testimony to his commitment to helping others. John enjoyed traveling and playing golf, but most of all, loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Camp Timber-lee Science Center Fund.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.