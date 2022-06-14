WAUKESHA
John H. Klopp
Aug. 9, 1929 - June 2, 2022
John H. Klopp of Waukesha died on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Warren, Minnesota, on August 9, 1929, the son of Irving and Bernice (Keye) Klopp.
He was proud to serve his country in the United States Army and recently enjoyed going on an Honor Flight. On July 19, 1958 he married his first wife and mother of his children, Mary Mae McQueen. She preceded him in death in 1970. Then on October 23, 1971, he married his beloved wife Ann (Brandl); she also preceded him in death on December 23, 2017. John worked for Aetna Insurance as an underwriter for many years, retiring in 1994. After moving to Waukesha with his wife Ann, John became a member of Salem United Methodist Church in 1972. John enjoyed exercising and socializing at the rehab gym at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Most of all, he adored his family.
He will be sadly missed by his children Laurie (Hubert) Taru of Murasson, France, and Steven (Denise) Klopp of Minneapolis, Minnesota; his four grandchildren, Tristan, Anna, Celine and Erick; and great-grandchildren Nora, Tania and Felix. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife Ann, and his first wife Mary, he was preceded in death by his sister Helen Merdink.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Salem United Methodist Church, 541 Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53186. Private burial will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Memorials in John’s name are appreciated to Salem United Methodist Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.