WAUKESHA
John H. Westberry
Jan. 31, 1948 - Feb. 8, 2022
John H. Westberry of Waukesha died on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 74. He was born in New Orleans on January 31, 1948, the son of James and Lena (McCain) Westberry.
John worked in maintenance for the St. Vincent de Paul store on Sunset Drive in Waukesha. He was well loved and respected by his St. Vincent de Paul family and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his sons John Westberry and Tom Westberry, his grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen, in 2018 and his parents.
No services will be held.
