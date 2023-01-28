WEST ALLIS
John J. Dutscheck
July 13, 1932 — Jan. 25, 2023
John J. Dutscheck was reunited with his beloved wife, Ann Marie “Tootsie” (nee Zinski) on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at age 90 years.
Preceded in death by son, John Michael, and daughter, Julie Fisher.
John is survived by son, Jerry, and daughter-in-law, Shari, son-in-law Jeff Fisher and special friends Penny and Gary Olsen. He is also survived by a multitude of nieces nephews, cousins, and many, many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 2nd at 12:00 noon at St. Matthias Catholic Church 9306 West Beloit Road. Visitation at church from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m.
Joseph E. Sass Funeral Home, 414-744-3636, is serving the family.