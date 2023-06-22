WAUKESHA
John J. Greene
Sept. 18, 1948 - June 17, 2023
John J. Greene of Waukesha died on Saturday, June 17, 2023 with family around him through his final days. He was born in Watertown on September 18, 1948, the son of James and Gloria (nee Zindars) Greene.
John retired from Waukesha County and moved to Arizona. He enjoyed gardening, frequently sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling and gambling. He was a friend of Bill W. for 50 years.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Cheryl; his sons, Joe Dable of Waukesha, Jay Greene of Tucson and Joel (Kora) Greene of Waukesha; his beloved grandchildren, Jessica Dable, Julia Dable and Rachel Greene; his brothers and sister, James Greene, Scott (Pamela) Greene, Wendy Bacon and sister-in-law Pam Greene; aunts Joanne Horst, Harriet Greene and Judy Green; brothers-in law Calvin (Linda) Wittenberger, Fred (Betsy) Wittenberger and sister-in-law Wendy (Dick) Becker; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gloria Greene; brother Steve Greene, sisters Marnee Leonard and Holly Wild; and grandson Tristan Greene.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 25, from 12 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial service at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186. Pastor Steve Bogie will preside. Interment will be held at a later date at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials to the family are appreciated.