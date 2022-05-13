WEST ALLIS
John J. Townsend
April 19, 1979 — May 11, 2022
John J. Townsend of West Allis died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 43. He was born on April 19, 1979, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Harry Townsend and Kay (nee Francis) Foster. He was a 1997 graduate of Waukesha West High School, then attended UW-Waukesha and received his Bachelor’s degree in History from UW-Madison. He was an English instructor for 14 years in Japan and was most recently employed at Generac in Whitewater. John was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, enjoyed reading, camping, campfires and fishing. His greatest passion was playing his guitar and his love of music, in which he attended many concerts with his friends.
He will be sadly missed by his father Harry (Carol Stanley) Townsend, brother Steve Townsend, step-father Jim Foster, aunt Donna (Art) Teasdale, uncle John Cameron, step-brother Jim Foster, step-sister Ann Foster and his best friends Chad Szopinski and Heather Scarce. He is further survived by two nieces, many cousins, other relatives and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Kay Foster, brother Scott Townsend and aunt Elizabeth Cameron.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 16, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. time for sharing at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in East Troy.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 16, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. time for sharing at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in East Troy.