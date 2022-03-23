TOWN OF BROOKFIELD
John 'Jack' E. Egan
June 30, 1931 - March 21, 2022
John 'Jack' E. Egan of Town of Brookfield was born to eternal life March 21, 2022, at age 90. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Joyce (nee Osborne). Loving father of Deborah (Dennis) Glass, Scott (Mary), John (Mary), Erin (Joel) Falk and Beth (Dale) Nagel. Dear grandfather of Erin (Chad) Berseth, Cecilia Glass, Michael Falk, Jack (Molly) Egan, Ashley (Austin) Prince, Maura Falk (Maxim Marling), Murphy Olivia Glass (Chris Bechler), Bradley Nagel and Rachel Falk. Great-grandfather of Theo, Finn, John, Noah, Hannah. Also survived by his sister Jean Ciampa, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife Joyce, he was preceded in death by his sister Joan Enters and brother William Egan.
He was a proud United States Army veteran of the Korean War and charter member of St. Luke's Catholic Church. Jack had a long and successful career in education, starting as a teacher in a one room schoolhouse. He went on to teach middle school math before becoming principal of Bay Lane Middle School in Muskego. He finished his career as assistant superintendent of Muskego Public Schools. In addition to his education career, he was elected and served as Town of Brookfield treasurer for 44 years. Jack enjoyed being a celebrated player and manager in the Land O' Lakes Baseball League.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, WI 53045, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Reception to follow. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke Catholic Church, address above.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.