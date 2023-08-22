John ‘Jack’ R. Willert
July 28, 1932 - July 19, 2023
John “Jack” R. Willert passed away on Wednesday, July 19. Jack, the son of Rudolph and Ruth Willert, was born in Milwaukee on July 28, 1932. The family moved to Pewaukee in 1945. Jack graduated from Pewaukee High School and proceeded to serve two years in the Navy. He then earned a B.S. degree from Marquette University, majoring in law enforcement.
While working at the Avalon Hotel, he met his future wife, Betty. They were married for 45 years, Jack was hired as a deputy sheriff by Waukesha County in 1960, retiring as a detective after 30 years of service. After retiring, Jack and Betty enjoyed being snowbirds, spending the winters in Arizona.
Jack was known for his selfless nature which was felt by all those who knew him. His dry sense of humor always left people laughing and smiling. He was a giving man, who was humble and kind.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240-N3103 Pewaukee Rd., Pewaukee. A celebration of life service will be held immediately after. For those who would like to join, a luncheon will be served after the service. A private interment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park for immediate family.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Willert (age 79), and great-grandson Logan Rachwal, (age 19). He is survived by his stepson, Lee Houk (Lori), granddaughter Erin Rachwal (Rick), grandson Lane Houk (Shannon) and three great-grandsons: Caden Rachwal, Luke Houk, and Shaun Houk.
In remembrance of Jack’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Love, Logan foundation. Love, Logan is a nonprofit charity established in honor of Jack’s great-grandson Logan, to encourage seeking help and to raise awareness to the dangers of illicit fentanyl.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.