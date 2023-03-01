WAUKESHA
John (Jack) Sterling Reesor
May 5, 1929 - Feb. 26, 2023
John (Jack) Sterling Reesor passed away peacefully at age 93 in Waukesha on February 26, 2023. Jack was born May 5, 1929, in Chicago and attended Fenger High School, Chicago City College, Fox Business College and Northwestern University. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. He married Sylvia Wesolowski in 1961 and they raised their six children, living in Illinois, then Michigan, and finally in Waukesha, where he worked as a credit supervisor at the Allen-Bradley Company for 23 years.
Jack was an avid learner and reader, keeping abreast of current events and politics. He was always active whether it meant running in a 5K race, bowling, or playing tennis and golf. He was also an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. In his retirement years he really enjoyed his two favorite activities, golf and tennis, playing tennis regularly until age 79 and golf until his late 80s. He was quite proud that he achieved a hole-in-one twice during his golf career.
But his main joy was his six wonderful children. He and Sylvia enjoyed visiting them all over the country especially spending winter months in California with his son, David and his family.
Jack was known for his intelligence, quick wit, charm, and sense of humor. He worked hard to provide for his family and cared deeply for their wellbeing.
He was strong, determined, stubborn and deeply loved by his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Jack is survived by his children Lori (John Miller), Steve (Ingrid Walter), Patti (Frank Bouchard), Barbara (Phil Koehler), David (Cynthia Luquin) and Mary Elder; along with his grandchildren Ryan, Tyler, Kayla, Jacob, Sarah, Autumn, Edyn and Alexis; and one great grandchild, Levi (with another great grandson, Grayson on the way). He is also survived by his brother, Richard Reesor (Margaret) of Rockford, Illinois.
Jack was preceded in death by Sylvia, his wife of 59 years; his parents, Sterling and Alice Reesor; and his grandson, Jack Miller, who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in 2021.
The visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., at St. Williams Catholic Church in Waukesha.
Services can be viewed virtually at https://youtube.com/live/Z_mJxprtDi8?feature=share.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jack Miller Memorial Fund at https://www.madisongives.org/home.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.