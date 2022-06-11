ELM GROVE
John James Griska
John James Griska of Elm Grove passed away in his sleep on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, at the age of 75.
Beloved husband of Darlene. Loving dad of Angela Sell (Dan) and Gina Hackwelder (Tom). Proud grandpap of Gavyn and Sofia Sell. Dear brother of Robert (Sharon). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Frances (nee Hackett).
John grew up in Pittsburgh, where he graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1964. John proudly served his country as an Army Medical Corpsman in Vietnam from 1966-68, and after graduating from college at Robert Morris with a business degree, was employed in the truck trailer industry in Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, and Chicago where he met his wife, Darlene. They moved to Wisconsin where he and his business partner, Avner Hizmi, started their company, Javco Trailer Sales, in 1984. He retired in 2011. John joined AA in 2012 and was proud to have maintained his sobriety since then.
John enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading mystery novels, and singing along to “oldies” music – but what he loved most was spending time with family and friends. He was the life of the party and could captivate a crowd with his humorous jokes and stories. Anyone who met John loved him. He was kind and compassionate, wore his heart on his sleeve, and always saw the best in people. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home at 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, on Saturday, July 9, at 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Private luncheon to follow the service. Please see BeckerRitter.com to livestream John’s memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Visitation Parish in Elm Grove or to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 262-782-5330, is serving the family. Visit online at www.beckerritter.com.