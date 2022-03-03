John Kevin Zea
April 13, 1958 - March 2, 2022
On a warm March morning surrounded with love, heaven called up a dedicated solider of God. John Kevin Zea left this world after making such an impact in so many lives. His example of humble service as a son, loving dedication as a husband, powerful presence as a father, passionate entrepreneur, and the ultimate motivator as a coach. Those who knew John were often questioned on their faith or manufacturer of their car, and then driven to conversation on how to continue to improve on each.
John had a sense for the unseen. He used his knowledge and experience to teach us all the truths of oven airflow, human emotion, and the Holy Spirit.
John was the proud leader of IHEI, LTG, and ITS, offering capital equipment around the world. John taught that good manufacturing and strong culture improves the customer, supplier, and end user experience.
John was a dedicated hockey coach. Working with Waukesha Youth Hockey, Catholic Memorial, or WEHL, John led the teams to various state titles and shaped countless young men.
He was preceded into heaven by his father, mother and three sisters.
John is survived by his beautiful wife, Amy, and children Matthew (Kelsey), Jennifer (Robert) and Jacob (Katherine). He was the proudest grandfather of Wilamina, Lillian and Olivia. He was the future grandfather of baby boy Zea (Jacob and Katherine).
Visitation will be Monday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI.
Though often spotted in his muscle cars or race boats, John never was moving too fast to share his loving spirit with all of those around him. In remembrance of John, clean your car and read your favorite Bible verse with a loved one.