PEWAUKEE
John Luterbach
April 10, 1927 - July 26, 2022
John Luterbach, age 95, of Pewaukee, passed away July 26, 2022.
John and his twin brother, James, were born April 10, 1927, to Paul and Leona (nee Wisotzke) Luterbach and grew up on their family farm in Stetsonville. At the age of 14 with an eighth grade education, John set out on his own. He did everything from taking the milk for farmers to the processing plant to working in the logging camps. John was drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany during WWII when he was 18 years old. After the war, John’s sister introduced him to her friend, Geraldine Zenner; it was a match made in heaven. John and Geraldine were married on October 4, 1947, and went on to have eight children. Together, with their children, they started and ran two businesses: John Luterbach Builder and Ace Redi-Mix. Later in life, John and Geraldine spent their winters in Arizona where John took up golf. He also loved a good game of cribbage and wouldn’t think twice about taking your nickels. In the early 2000s, Geraldine was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. John lovingly took care of her for a decade until her death in 2012. John was a hard-working man who had a deep faith in Jesus Christ and a great love for his family.
He will be missed by many. He is survived by his sons Alan and Dale; his daughters Christine Hodgden and Jeannine Rhyner; his daughters-in-law Kelli, Carol, and Kristin; and his sons-in-law Michael Hodgden and Michael Rhyner. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. John is further survived by his siblings James (Mary Jane), Frank (Kathleen), Mary (James), William (Mary), Leonard (Susan), Herbert (Susan), Gerald (Carol), and Paul (Linda). In addition, John is survived by his dear companion, Elizabeth Warden, as well as many other friends and relatives.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine; sons Gary, Neal and Leon; daughter Regine 'Tutti'; granddaughters Stacey and Sadie; daughter-in-law Carol; sisters Elizabeth and Lucille; and infant brother, Joseph.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 10, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m., all at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Genesee Depot, S38-W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, WI 53189. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials are appreciated for Masses in John’s name at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, to the American Lung Association or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.