John M. Engel Jr.
John M. Engel Jr. died peacefully on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at age 95.
He was the beloved husband of Shelby (Schick) and the late Adeline (Fortmann).
John is survived by his son Robert (Yvonne) Engel; stepchildren Michelle (Wendell) DuBord and Robert (Denise) Schick; sister Doreen (Oscar) Anderson; and brother Donald (Fern) Engel. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by son John M. Engel III (Amy), and brothers Ronald (Lorraine) and Theodore (Arlene) Engel.
John lived a full life until his passing. He enjoyed watching the Packers, traveling, camping, playing cards and bingo, making soup and chili, and collecting ornamental pigs and beer memorabilia. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of American Legion - Flannigan-Dorn Post 294 in Hartland. John drove semi cross-country for many years, and most recently he was a crossing guard in Hartland.
Born in Goodman, John lived in the Hartland/Lake country area for over 78 years.
The family gives a special thanks to his caregivers and staff at Matthews of Pewaukee.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 16, at noon at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service. Private interment.
If desired, memorials to the family in lieu of flowers are appreciated.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.