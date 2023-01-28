WAUKESHA
John Mark Jakubowski
Sept. 18, 1937 — Jan. 15, 2023
John Mark Jakubowski, 85, of Waukesha, passed away January 15, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
He was born on September 18, 1937, in Milwaukee, to Agnes and John Jakubowski. He married Diane Marie Miller on August 13, 1960.
John and Diane have two children, Susan (Gary) Butke and Robert (Barbara) Jakubowski; seven grandchildren, Keith (Kendra), Jason (deceased), Corey, Jamie, Alex (Maggie), Zachary and Austin (Erica); and eight great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and John Jakubowski, and two brothers, Jim and Phillip Jakubowski. He is survived by his sister, Delores Wick.
John graduated from Menomonee Falls High School where he joined the Army Reserve. He completed basic training and served eight years as a Reservist.
He worked for C & R Builders in Milwaukee as a carpenter, crew head and founder of the Madison Branch. Then he took a job as an expeditor at Metro Construction in Waukesha. His third and final job was Dittmar Reality in Menomonee Falls. He started as an expeditor and worked his way up to vice president. He retired at age 70, in 2007.
In his younger years, John built and raced stock cars at Slinger and Hales Corners Speedways. He enjoyed snowmobiling in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. His machine of choice was Arctic Cat.
A memorial gathering will be held at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Thursday, February 2, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be private for family.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.