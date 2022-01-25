OCONOMOWOC
John Michael Straka
Aug. 1, 1937 - Jan. 5, 2022
John Michael Straka, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and lifelong banker and world traveler, died peacefully at his residence in Oconomowoc surrounded by his adoring family on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the age of 84. A native of South Bend, Indiana, he was born in Mishawaka on August 1, 1937, the son of John and Philena (nee Dennis) Straka. Growing up, he insisted on going by his middle name Michael to avoid being called Junior or being confused for his father.
From an early age he always knew he wanted to travel the world. Once when he was only 9 years old, he set out to do just that with a backpack full of soup cans and three dollars in his pocket. He left a loving letter to his parents stating he would write often during his travels and stepped out into the snow in the middle of a cold February evening to begin his adventure. He only got five blocks from home by the time his father caught up to him. With little convincing, he decided he would wait for now.
He had a strong work ethic from an early age. He delivered newspapers for the South Bend Tribune from age 9 until he graduated from high school. He learned that delivering the newspapers was easier than collecting the weekly fees. He later worked weekends and summers as a copy boy for the newspaper saving almost everything he earned.
He graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend where he enjoyed playing sports. After getting a concussion in football, he opted for track and cross country running to his mother’s delight. He enjoyed sports and the competition it provided and was a lifelong fan of Notre Dame (his alma mater) and Chicago Bears football, and the Chicago Cubs. He loved playing cards, and for a brief moment in his life, thought about becoming a professional bridge player.
Through the help of the ROTC and years saving up money from his paper route, he spent his first two years pursuing his father’s dreams that he pursue an undergraduate degree at Purdue University in engineering. He quickly learned that engineering was not his passion and changed his major to economics and business. He later transferred to Notre Dame University and earned his bachelor’s degree as well as two master’s degrees, one in economics and another in business management.
On August 20, 1960, he married the love of his life, Karen Madeline Zabik, the daughter of Thaddeus “Ted” and Madeline (nee Humphrey) Zabik, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Bend. Shortly after getting married, he finally got the opportunity to see the world. He moved to the Milwaukee area where he began his 26-year career in international banking at Marine Bank, which afforded him the opportunity to visit over 60 countries. During this time of his life, he and his wife were blessed with six children, all boys. As a father, he taught his children the virtues of hard work, encouraged each of his children to pursue their own passions and bestowed upon them that the biggest risk in life was to not pursue your dreams. He took great pride in each of his children and the adults and parents they became.
By age 50, he had filled multiple passports traveling for work, with adventures if recounted could fill a book, and made lifelong friends along the way. Upon the sale of the Marine Bank, he began a new chapter in his life. He moved to Champaign, Illinois, in 1987 to pursue his dreams of starting his own bank with the acquisition of Sidney Community Bank. The name was later changed to Central Illinois Bank and after 11 years, expanding operations into five different states through CIB Marine Bancshares, he returned to Wisconsin in 1998. Upon return, he helped revive the Marine Bank name in Milwaukee. He retired from banking as CEO and president of CIB Marine Bancshares in 2004.
He lived most of his retirement and twilight years on Oconomowoc Lake entertaining friends and family where he got greater enjoyment from entertaining his family and guests than fishing or swimming in the water. He will forever be remembered for his love of his family, great sense of humor and his strong competitive spirit.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Deloris McGovern.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Karen; sister Peggy Singleton; six children, Jerry Straka (Kathy), Donald Straka (Maureen), Mike Straka (Deborah), Patrick Straka (Erika), Brad Straka (Kristina Kleven) and Richard Straka (Torrie); 14 grandchildren, Shannon Sprung (Karl), Alex Straka (J—hann Berry), Madeline Straka, Grant Straka, Mathew Straka, Andrew Straka, Sean Straka, Zane Straka, Jane Straka, Noah Straka, Buck Straka, Anne Straka, Zoey Straka and Kane Straka; and two great-grandchildren, Nora and Sloan Sprung.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 4, at St. Catherine of Alexandria, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, from 3 p.m. until time of Mass at 4 p.m.
The family appreciates donations in Michael’s honor in lieu of flowers to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.