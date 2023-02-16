CLEARWATER BEACH, FLA.
John P. Condella
‘Jack’
Sept. 26, 1938 - Feb. 13, 2023
Jack passed away peacefully from complications from dementia at his home in Clearwater Beach, Fla., with his wife by his side.
Jack is survived by his wife, Lyn, of 40 years and six children living in Florida, California and Michigan; siblings Joyce Benes, Marilyn Condella-Mayer, Patti (Mike) Tank and Paul Condella; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn (nee Gardinier) Condella, and sister Elaine Hofstetter.
Jack attended St. Joseph grade school and Catholic Memorial High School and graduated in 1957 and was involved in sports and on the “Attic” board. He was in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne and attended the University of Wisconsin.
Jack moved to California and met his wife and had a successful pharmaceutical sales career.
After retirement Jack and Lyn moved to Clearwater Beach, Fla.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him as he was a wonderful person with a great sense of humor.