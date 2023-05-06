ERIN
John Patrick Malloy II
June 30, 1949 — April 1, 2023
John Patrick Malloy II of Erin passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the age of 73 surrounded by family. John was born in Omaha, Neb., to Eileen Wogan Malloy and John P. Malloy. John was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin in electrical engineering. He started his professional career as a die cast engineer, progressed in management for a tier one automotive manufacturer and eventually became president of Modern Machine Works.
In 2001, he decided to take those skills and opened Sanford Rose Associates-Santee, an executive search firm. Throughout his 20 years in recruiting, he enjoyed helping organizations and people grow. John was passionate about helping people. This goes back to his early days coaching swimming for teams such as the University of Wisconsin women’s swim team, Badger Dolphins, Nicolet Swim Club and Marquette University High School swim team. He volunteered teaching catechism and working with youth at local robotics teams.
John loved to travel, cheer on his Badgers, garden, play games especially bridge, and play bar trivia as a member of the dynamic duo known as Badger Red with his wife, Joyce Storer Malloy.
John was also the proud father of four daughters, Kathleen Truax (Jeremiah), Colleen Malloy, Maureen Chose (Nick) and Molly Malloy (Robbie King). All four of his daughters have found success in their chosen careers. John was always just a phone call away and would listen and give advice as needed. John tried to make it to every event for his children and could be heard cheering everyone on. John was also incredibly proud of his grandchildren, Tyler, Brianna, Megan, Theodore, Amelia, and Lucy. He shared his love of fishing, HO trains, model rockets, and anything competitive with them. His love of life, the “John” laugh, and his passion will be greatly missed.
The family invites you to join his memorial and funeral on May 13, 2023, at St Teresa of Calcutta in North Lake with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. with burial to follow.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family