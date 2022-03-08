NORTH PRAIRIE
John Phillip Lowerre
Feb. 12, 1962 - March 3, 2022
John Phillip Lowerre, age 60, of North Prairie, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, March 3, 2022. John was born on February 12, 1962, in Delafield, to Thomas and Eleanor (Hazard) Lowerre. He married Darcey Ann Henry on May 23, 1997, in Delafield.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Darcey of North Prairie; his daughter, Katie (Kyle) of Boyceville, and son, Zach of Hartford; his two grandchildren, Boyd and Aubrey; his brother
Tom (Kris) Lowerre; and other relatives and a host of friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Thomas and Eleanor; and a brother, Donald (Duz) Lowerre.
John was a union painter by trade and a proud member of Local 781.
“Life is short but sweet for sure, GET TO LIVIN.”
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Lowerre family. For those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.