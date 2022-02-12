MUKWONAGO
John R. Detlof
John R. Detlof of Mukwonago, formerly Waukesha and grew up in Eagle, passed away January 24, 2022, at the age of 69.
John is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pam (nee Pillsbury). Beloved father of Jason (Colleen) Detlof and Erika Detlof. He is further survived by the family dog, Sammy, other relatives and friends. A celebration of John's life will take place at a later date. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.