MUKWONAGO
John R. Detlof
Dec. 7, 1952 — Jan. 24, 2022
There will be a celebration of life for John Detlof, who passed away Jan. 24, 2022, beginning at 2 p.m. July 16 at Miniwaukan Park in Muwkwonago.
