WAUKESHA
John R. Marotta
John R. Marotta of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the age of 78. He was born in Chicago in 1944, the son of Emil and Jane (nee Mascia) Marotta Sr.
John proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force.
On June 20, 1992 he married the love of his life, Cheryl (nee Lomen). John was the founder of J&S Carpet Cleaning and also enjoyed many other jobs throughout his lifetime. He loved his community and was active in many different organizations including the Waukesha Masonic Lodge No. 37, Shriners International, the Waukesha County Shrine Club, the Waukesha Old Car Club and the Waukesha Police Reserves. John will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, his outgoing personality and as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He will be sadly and forever missed by his wife of 30 years, Cheryl of Waukesha; his two children, Tony (Heather) Marotta and Tanya (Abraham) Marotta; and his grandchildren, Seth Marotta, Abigail (Jake) Hahn, and Jonathan Marotta. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Karen Marotta, Norma Marotta and Diane Marotta, his beloved dog Boo, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Emil “Sonny”, Bobby and Jimmy Marotta.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 2, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. Masonic service at the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Visitation continues on Thursday, November 3, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Road 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, with visitation from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow in the church hall. Private interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials in John’s name are appreciated to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Shriners Hospital for Children or HAWS.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.