John R. Visek
November 29, 1938 - August 6, 2023
John R. Visek passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, after succumbing to the inevitable conclusion of a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer’s. At the time of his passing, John was in the loving presence of his beloved wife, Lynda, and his beloved daughter, Carrie.
John was born on November 29, 1938 in Milwaukee, where he attended Boys Tech College and went onto become a master plumber fostering a long and productive career in southeast Wisconsin, where he was liked and respected by his peers.
John met his beloved wife, Lynda, while “out on the town” over fifty years ago and after locking eyes, they never left each other’s side. Together they welcomed their loving daughter, Carrie Beth. With the exception of his love for his family, his greatest passion was the outdoors. Whether it was hunting, fishing, boating or just doing yardwork, John was ... and is ... at peace in nature.
Besides his loving wife, Lynda and his loving daughter, Carrie, John is survived by his sister, Mary Ann (John) Zielinski, his son, John Jr., and his two grandsons, Merrick and Jesse.
There will be a visitation for John on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services, 930 Main Street (Hwy. ES), Mukwonago, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.