John Schaftary
Oct. 18, 1947 - July 13, 2023
John Schaftary, age 75, died peacefully at his home in Waukesha on July 13, 2023, after a long battle with illness.
John was born in Waukesha on October 18, 1947, to George and Ruth Schaftary. In high school, he enjoyed playing football and basketball at Catholic Memorial. His love of basketball led to coaching a youth team. Following high school, he served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he worked with his father and brother at their family business, Perkins Heating and Sheet Metal. After the passing of their father, the brothers took over the business. After many years of working for the family business, John worked as a custodian for the Waukesha School District.
John was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Badgers and Packers. He loved getting out on the golf course and spending time at the casino.
John is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; son Ryan (Katie); and stepsons Scott, Mason (Michelle) and Justin. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Kylie (Sinisa), Jacob, Tessa, Austin, Abigale, Johannah and Teagan and great-grandson Novak. He will also be greatly missed by his sister Diane (John) Bach and brother George (Laurel) Schaftary as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth, and father, George Schaftary.
There is no memorial service planned as John’s family will celebrate his life privately.