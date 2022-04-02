WAUKESHA
John ‘Scott’ Dunn
Dec. 24, 1950 — March 27, 2022
John “Scott” Dunn was born on December 24, 1950, and passed on March 27, 2022. Surrounded by his family joined in prayer and song with hands laid upon him, he beautifully and peacefully transitioned. He is survived by his devoted wife, “Sarah” Jean; his cherished children, son Andrew (Alexandra and granddaughter Hattie), daughter Kelly (“BF” Alex), and his adoring sisters Sandy “Sam” (Jerry) LeSage and Jan (Tom) Zwolinski.
Scott was born in Racine. He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Patrick” and Beverly May (Johnson) Dunn, also his sister Linda (Bergan) Dunn. He graduated in 1969 from Brookfield High. He has resided in Waukesha since 2004.
Scott spent decades in various roles with Wisconsin Lift Truck. Since 2004 he was a partner in ACV Inc., Menomonee Falls.
Scott could not have been more proud of his wonderful children. Loving, caring, helpful, hard-working, intelligent, perfect spouse selectors. He felt graced by the superb adults they have become. Scott felt truly blessed for all his family, from his children to his sisters to nieces and nephews and more. He would regale stories of his loving sisters’ good times of fun and mischief to dancing with them with joy. All were always there for him to the end.
He fought with all the “rock star” might left in him to get to see his beautiful grandchild Hattie turn 1 year old on March 19. He cherished getting his daily dose of her via photos and video. He said she was the most lovely granddaughter he ever could have asked for. Daily text “oohs” and “awws” were precious in spite of holding her near and dear.
Never a cat person, until over 20 years ago he was introduced to and fell in love with one. He has spent the last 20 plus years loving his two boys immensely, always taking care of them, playing, always worried about their care. One is gone now, the other, his traveling Twink. Sweet kitty sits upon his “daddy’s” chair every day now keeping it warm.
Scott was a newer proud owner of the Green Bay Packers. Missed only 3 TV games since watching his 1st game in the 1960s with his father! He did many trips with his wife all over the country to various casinos. A guiltily pleasurable pastime they very much enjoyed.
Scott was full of energy as he enjoyed his passion for golf; he was also an avid softball and billiard player — all of which he pursued vigorously in their winter home in Pueblo El Mirage, Arizona. He was popular even though his time spent there was limited. His easygoing, fun nature made him a joy to be around and he made friends everywhere he went. He loved to entertain and that he could. He had the greatest sense of humor and delighted many with it (even if sometimes unfiltered). His many golf compadres in Wisconsin at his club Songbird Hills know and appreciated his jovial amusing way as well. Always a smile. Always there to cheer others on in the sport. He was also the type that would be the first to assist someone in need. A truly all-around, quintessential great guy. He will be heartbreakingly missed by all who knew him. The mold was broken on this one.
His celebration of life gathering will be held at Church And Chapel, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, with a short service following at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society are appreciated. He lost the battle to esophageal cancer.