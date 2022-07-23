WAUKESHA
John T. Schreiber
April 21, 1935 — July 19, 2022
John Schreiber, 87, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace surrounded by family on July 19, 2022. He was born on April 21, 1935, in Sheboygan, to Helen and Herman Schreiber.
John was the youngest of four children. John attended Lyman Grade School and graduated in 1954 from Sheboygan Central High School. He excelled in a variety of sports, particularly basketball. He took his talents to Carroll University in Waukesha, where he earned four varsity letters in the sport. Ever humble, he would never let on that he is a member of the Carroll University Athletic Hall of Fame. John loved his Carroll experience as a member of Beta Pi Epsilon and has remained close to many of his Beta brothers throughout his life including the annual meet-up each fall during the Carroll Homecoming festivities.
John also served in the U.S. Army for three years. After graduation and his time in service, he worked at the Hobart Co. for 40 years as an office manager, retiring in 1997. In his retirement, John enjoyed travel, reading, fishing, golf, spending time with family and friends, relaxing at the cabin in the north woods, and of course following the Carroll athletic teams.
John married his high school sweetheart, Rogene Horness, in 1959 and they were together for 41 years until her passing in 2000. John married Mary Lou Newgard in 2002. John and Mary Lou were married at the Carroll University Chapel.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; sons Mike (Joanne) and Mark; brother Jim Schreiber; four grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by Donald Schreiber and Audrey (Schreiber) Griffal.
Services will be held on August 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Humphrey Memorial Chapel on the Carroll campus at 238 N. East Ave., with a reception to follow. The family is suggesting that guests wear Carroll attire or Carroll colors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carroll University or Southminster Presbyterian Church in John's name.