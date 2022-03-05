John W. Jahnke
June 28, 1930 — March 2, 2022
John W. Jahnke, 91, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on June 28, 1930 to Walter and Anna (nee Finger) Jahnke.
John graduated from University of Wisconsin- Madison with a degree in civil engineering and proudly served in the United States Army. He played baseball while at Wisconsin and also while stationed in Japan while serving in the Army. In 1961, he and his brother Richard cofounded Jahnke & Jahnke Associates, an engineering consulting firm based in Waukesha. John was a dedicated member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, serving in many roles over the years and was a long-time member of Waukesha Memorial Hospital board of directors. On March 24, 1956, he married the former Eleanor Schultz in Milwaukee.
He will be sadly missed by wife Eleanor Jahnke of Waukesha, and their children, Jean Bernicky, the late Barby Jo Petersen, Anne (Michael Hein) Foti, Bonnie Kralovec and Johnny Jahnke. John was the proud grandpa to Jessie (Matt) Ripplinger, the late Jacob Meehean, Colleen (Ed) Michaelis, Justin (Phoung) Petersen, the late Zach Petersen, Tyler (Jackie) Foti, Michael (Jen) Foti, Lindsay (Brad) Blersch, Evan Kralovec, Mason Kralovec and special greatgrandpa to JJ Ripplinger, Spencer, Sadie and Eli Michaelis; Sal, Ady and Sofia Foti; Leo and Brooks Blersch and Lincoln and Harris Petersen. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard (Louise) Jahnke and sister Barbara (William) Megna.
There will be visitation at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, Wednesday, March 9, beginning at 5 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Private interment at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in John’s name are appreciated to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.